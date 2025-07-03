Jubo Dal leaders attack women at Banani hotel

In the Banani Thana area of the capital, activists of the Jubo Dal, youth wing of the BNP, forcibly entered Zakaria Hotel in a group and assaulted two women.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night under the leadership of Monir Hossain, convener of the Banani Thana Jubo Dal.

Although a case has been filed with Banani police station, no arrests have been made yet.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platform Facebook. In the footage, a woman wearing a sari is seen running down the stairs of the hotel. At that moment, a man approaches from the opposite direction, blocks her path, and strikes her. As a result of the assault, the woman falls to the floor.

The video also shows that as one woman was running down the stairs, another woman behind her was also trying to flee. Several individuals were seen chasing her from behind. One of them caught her and threw her to the ground. After that, the attackers collectively assaulted both women as they lay on the floor. Around 8 to 10 people are seen in the footage during the attack.