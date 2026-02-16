Nepal FM to attend oath-taking ceremony of Tarique Rahman
Nepal’s foreign minister Bala Nanda Sharma is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka tonight to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bangladesh’s newly elected government led by BNP chairman Tarique Rahman, underscoring Kathmandu’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Dhaka.
“The foreign minister’s visit reflects Nepal’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and deepening the bonds of cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh,” Nepal’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a press release.
Minister Sharma will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:15 pm by a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Kathmandu. He is expected to return home on 19 February.
During the visit, the Nepalese foreign minister will be accompanied by senior officials of his ministry.
Earlier on Friday, Nepal’s prime minister Sushila Karki congratulated BNP chairman Tarique Rahman on his party’s electoral victory.
"Warm congratulations to the Government and the people of Bangladesh on the successful conduct of the 13th parliamentary elections," she said in a message.
The prime minister extended her heartiest congratulations to Tarique Rahman on leading the Bangladesh Nationalist Party to a remarkable victory.
"I look forward to working closely with you to strengthen our neighbourly ties and consolidate cooperation in areas of mutual interest," she added.