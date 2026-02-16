Nepal FM to attend oath-taking ceremony of Tarique Rahman

Nepal’s foreign minister Bala Nanda Sharma is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka tonight to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Bangladesh’s newly elected government led by BNP chairman Tarique Rahman, underscoring Kathmandu’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Dhaka.

“The foreign minister’s visit reflects Nepal’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and deepening the bonds of cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh,” Nepal’s ministry of foreign affairs said in a press release.