PM Tarique Rahman visits slain Ramisa's family residence at Pallabi

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has arrived at the residence of the family of eight-year-old Ramisa Akter, who was recently killed in the city's Pallabi area.

He arrived at the family's Pallabi residence around 9:50 pm.

The premier is visiting the grieving family members to offer condolences over the tragic death of Ramisa.

Earlier on Thursday, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said exemplary punishment would be ensured swiftly over the incident.