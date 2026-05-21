PM Tarique Rahman visits slain Ramisa's family residence at Pallabi
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has arrived at the residence of the family of eight-year-old Ramisa Akter, who was recently killed in the city's Pallabi area.
He arrived at the family's Pallabi residence around 9:50 pm.
The premier is visiting the grieving family members to offer condolences over the tragic death of Ramisa.
Earlier on Thursday, Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed said exemplary punishment would be ensured swiftly over the incident.
Second-grade student Ramisa was allegedly raped and killed on Tuesday by a tenant living in a neighbouring flat in Pallabi.
Police said suspect Sohel Rana allegedly called the child into his room after she left her home in the morning. There, Sohel allegedly raped and subsequently killed her.
Later, Ramisa's dismembered body was recovered from beneath a bed, while her head was found inside a bucket kept in the bathroom of Sohel's flat.
Police said locals detained the accused's wife, Swapna Akter, but Sohel Rana escaped after cutting through a window grill.
Sohel was later arrested from the Fatullah area of Narayanganj on Tuesday evening.
The accused gave a confessional statement before a Dhaka court on Wednesday.