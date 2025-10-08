CA for resolving visa complexities to expand labour market in Eastern Europe

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday emphasised resolving the existing complexities in the visa process as new labour markets of Bangladesh are being created in the Eastern European countries.

As the visa complexities have been persisting since previous governments, the Chief Adviser instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to make special efforts to resolve these issues.

Professor Yunus put the emphasis and gave the instruction while chairing a meeting of the National Steering Committee formed to implement and monitor the smooth and sustainable transition strategy of Bangladesh from the LDC status at the Chief Adviser's Office in the city's Tejgaon area.

Later, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed the media at the Foreign Service Academy here about the details of the meeting this afternoon.