Tarique Rahman likely to return home soon if Khaleda Zia’s condition remains unchanged

If the physical condition of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia remains unchanged, if she is not in a condition to be taken abroad, Tarique Rahman is likely to return to Bangladesh from the United Kingdom soon, party sources said.

A related source has said that two more teams of physicians from China and the United Kingdom will arrive in Dhaka today, Wednesday. They will also provide their assessment on whether Khaleda Zia can be taken abroad for advanced medical treatment. Tarique Rahman’s return to the country largely depends on this assessment by the specialist doctors.

Multiple party sources have confirmed that if circumstances emerge that allow Khaleda Zia to be taken abroad for advanced treatment, and if specialist physicians recommend it, that advice will be followed.