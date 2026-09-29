Nuclear fuel delivery for Rooppur Unit-2 to begin in Oct: Rosatom
Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear energy corporation, on Monday in statement said that the delivery of nuclear fuel for Unit-2 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant would begin in October and continue through December.
“The delivery of nuclear fuel for Unit 2 of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is scheduled to begin in October 2026 and continue through December 2026, with the supplies to be completed by the end of December,” said the statement.
The fuel will be shipped in several flights, in accordance with the contract terms and the project schedule, the statement added.