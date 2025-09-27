'We want to pass Volkswagen cars to next generation'

They are car lovers. They love collecting old cars, especially Volkswagens. This time they have come together under their own fan club ''Volkswagen Club of Bangladesh Limited''.

The club received government approval on 6 August this year. Although this fan club for vintage car lovers started its journey in 1992 at Bangladesh.

Club members gathered at the Purbachal Club in Dhaka on Friday afternoon, to formally announce the government approval and unveil their new logo. During the event, the executive committee and founding members of the Volkswagen Club of Bangladesh Limited were introduced by cutting a cake.