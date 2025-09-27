'We want to pass Volkswagen cars to next generation'
They are car lovers. They love collecting old cars, especially Volkswagens. This time they have come together under their own fan club ''Volkswagen Club of Bangladesh Limited''.
The club received government approval on 6 August this year. Although this fan club for vintage car lovers started its journey in 1992 at Bangladesh.
Club members gathered at the Purbachal Club in Dhaka on Friday afternoon, to formally announce the government approval and unveil their new logo. During the event, the executive committee and founding members of the Volkswagen Club of Bangladesh Limited were introduced by cutting a cake.
Surrounding the event, a display of classic and modern model Volkswagen cars was held at the Purbachal Club grounds in Dhaka city. On this day club members came with their own various models of Volkswagen cars. More than 10 Volkswagens of different colours and models were seen there.
Zubair Moin came to the Purbachal Club grounds with a Volkswagen Beetle model car. This 1200 cc car, made in Germany in 1965, was bought by his grandmother. When asked about the car, Zubair Moin told Prothom Alo, 'This car was bought by my grandmother. After that, my father drove it. Now I am driving it. He also said that he wants to keep the car running and pass it on to the next generation.'
Sharing his experience with the Volkswagen, Zubair Moin said, 'I can't say why I really like Volkswagen; no one can say why they like it. But when I sit in the driver's seat of a Volkswagen, I get a different feeling. The car has been serving us for 60 years. These cars do not require too much maintenance; once they start running, they last well for many years.'
Businessman Mohammad Farid Uddin Ahmed drove his Volkswagen car from the Dhanmondi area of Dhaka. He told Prothom Alo, 'Maintaining a Volkswagen car is also a fun thing. Those of us who have these cars, we maintain them ourselves. Besides this, finding various parts for the car is also a fun thing.'
Farid Uddin Ahmed said stating the reason for uniting at the Volkswagen Club, 'One of the main reasons for creating this club is so that our next generation can see these cars, understand these cars, and be proud that these cars existed in their generation.'
Colonel (Retd) Md Nurul Kabir told Prothom Alo that they want to pass on the Volkswagen cars from one generation to the next, also saying, 'We can't specifically say why we like or collect Volkswagen cars. But we can say this much, we want these cars to remain with our next generation. We want our children to carry these cars forward in this way.
Stating that there is no doubt about the fitness of the cars, even though they are old, Nurul Kabir said, even though they are 50 to 60 years old, I can confidently say that the fitness of the cars is 100 per cent fine. We are driving the cars by fulfilling all the fitness requirements.
Fahim Abdullah Bashar, vice-president of the Volkswagen Club of Bangladesh Limited, said, we face various challenges to keep the Volkswagen cars running. Parts used to be available in the Dholaikhal area. Now they are not. We have come together in this club to pass these cars on to the next generation. We are conducting various activities, including car exhibitions and rallies.
Club Inauguration
The "Volkswagen Club of Bangladesh Limited" has also started its journey as a social club for Volkswagen car lovers. From now on, this club will also conduct various road safety and awareness programmes. For this purpose, all Volkswagen owners and fans, from vintage Beetles, buses and sedans to the latest models in Bangladesh, have been invited to join the club.