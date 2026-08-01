Jamaat wants to contest local govt elections on its own, what will other alliance partners do

Jamaat-e-Islam is considering contesting the upcoming local government elections independently, while some of its alliance partners hold differing views.

Jamaat, once a partner in the BNP alliance, participated in this year's 13th National Parliamentary Elections by forming an 11-party alliance. However, by mid-year, divisions have emerged within the alliance.

According to multiple sources within the 11-party alliance, if a settlement with Jamaat isn't reached, Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis and Khilafat Majlis are considering alternative electoral arrangements.

They are trying to involve the National Citizens' Party (NCP) in this discussion. Some other parties are in favour of a coordinated strategy similar to the national elections.

The Election Commission (EC) is preparing for elections at various levels of local government from October onward. Besides taking organisational preparation, different political parties are also organising their strategies.

According to sources, this will be the first major electoral test for parties under the new political reality since the 13th National Parliamentary Elections.

Therefore, nearly all parties see the local government elections as an opportunity to assess their organisational strength. Hence, discussions about candidates and settlements have started early.