Elections loom, yet administrators being installed in Union Parishads

The government is planning to start holding Union Parishad (UP) elections within this year, and the election commission (EC) is preparing accordingly, with the schedule likely to be announced in September. However, the government is currently appointing administrators to the Union Parishads.

According to Ministry of Local Government sources, administrators have been appointed to at least 38 Union Parishads over the past two months. Among these, 31 are old unions and seven are newly formed.

In some places, government officials have been appointed as administrators, while in others, leaders of the ruling BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) have been placed in these posts. Party leaders have also been appointed as Union Parishad members.