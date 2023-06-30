President Shahabuddin performs Hajj rituals

The stoning of the devil ritual includes stoning three pillars which symbolise the devil and the sins.

On the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, the president threw small pebbles or stones, which he took at the night of Muzdalifah, at the “Great Aqaba” column.

The ritual is an emulation of Prophet Ibrahim (A)’ s stoning of the devil at the three spots where he is said to have appeared trying to dissuade him from obeying Allah’s order to sacrifice his son, Hazrat Ismael (A.).