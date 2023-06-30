President Shahabuddin performs Hajj rituals

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, after saying Fazr prayers at Muzdalifah, made his way back to Mina on 10 Jilhajj (Wednesday) to perform several Hajj rituals.
After reaching Mina from Muzdalifah, the president on Wednesday performed stoning at Jamarat Al-Aqba, sacrificed animals, shaved his head and performed Tawaf Al-Ifada and Sai in Makka.
The stoning of the devil ritual includes stoning three pillars which symbolise the devil and the sins.
On the first day of Eid-ul-Azha, the president threw small pebbles or stones, which he took at the night of Muzdalifah, at the “Great Aqaba” column.
The ritual is an emulation of Prophet Ibrahim (A)’ s stoning of the devil at the three spots where he is said to have appeared trying to dissuade him from obeying Allah’s order to sacrifice his son, Hazrat Ismael (A.).
Earlier, upon his arrival in Muzdalifah (10 Jilhajj), the president and other pilgrims offered the Maghrib and Isha prayers, combinly as kosore (shortened) in line with the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH).
Subsequently, the president again returned to the Royal Palace in Makka.
After completing the Hajj procedures, President Sahabuddin will go to Madinah on 1 July to visit the shrine of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
Later, the president will leave for Dhaka from Prince Mohammad Bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah on 2 July in a VVIP flight (BG-338) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
The flight, carrying the Head of the State and entourage members, is expected to return home on 3 July.