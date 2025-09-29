Ex-land minister’s brother transfers ownership of properties worth £30m in London

Documents from the UK Land Registry and Companies House show that Ronny 42 Ltd owns two luxury apartments in London’s Regent’s Park area. One of them was purchased on 10 September 2020 for £9.1 million (about Tk 1.47 billion). The date and price of the other apartment are not listed.

The combined current market value of these two properties exceeds £20 million. Both apartments, located in the prestigious Park Crescent area, are mortgaged to Singapore-based DBS Bank.

Records also reveal that on 24 September last year, Imrana Zaman Chowdhury relinquished her ownership in her asset management company GS SPV One Ltd. She held 500 of the company’s 1,000 shares—representing a 50 per cent stake—while the remaining half was owned by Nadia Momin Imam. On the same day, Imrana resigned as director and transferred all her shares to Nadia, making her the sole shareholder and controller of the company.