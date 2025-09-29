Ex-land minister’s brother transfers ownership of properties worth £30m in London
The ownership of three luxury properties in London, worth nearly £30 million (around Tk 5 billion), previously held by Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, brother of Bangladesh’s former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury—and his wife Imrana Zaman Chowdhury, has recently changed hands.
According to the UK government’s Companies House records, a major change took place on 19 September in Ronny 42 Ltd, a company owned by Anisuzzaman. On that day, he resigned as director, handing over sole control of the company to Azerbaijani national Nasib Piriyev, who was appointed as the new director. The company has since been renamed PNN UK Properties Ltd. Although the company’s name has changed, its registration number remains the same.
Two Regent’s Park Apartments
Documents from the UK Land Registry and Companies House show that Ronny 42 Ltd owns two luxury apartments in London’s Regent’s Park area. One of them was purchased on 10 September 2020 for £9.1 million (about Tk 1.47 billion). The date and price of the other apartment are not listed.
The combined current market value of these two properties exceeds £20 million. Both apartments, located in the prestigious Park Crescent area, are mortgaged to Singapore-based DBS Bank.
Records also reveal that on 24 September last year, Imrana Zaman Chowdhury relinquished her ownership in her asset management company GS SPV One Ltd. She held 500 of the company’s 1,000 shares—representing a 50 per cent stake—while the remaining half was owned by Nadia Momin Imam. On the same day, Imrana resigned as director and transferred all her shares to Nadia, making her the sole shareholder and controller of the company.
This company owns a luxury apartment in Gilbert Street, near Grosvenor Square in central London. It was purchased on 15 July 2022 for £9.5 million.
In July this year, another property linked to Anisuzzaman was identified—a modern apartment in Westmark Tower, a luxury residential building near Edgware Road in north London’s Newcastle Place, an area known for housing Middle Eastern billionaires. The property is valued at £1.6 million (around Tk 265 million).
In June, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), acting on a request from the Bangladesh government, froze properties worth around £170 million owned by former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury. The NCA is investigating the sources of funds used for these acquisitions, most of which are located in London’s elite neighbourhoods.
Back in Bangladesh, bank accounts belonging to Anisuzzaman, his wife, and daughter have been frozen following an instruction by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) to domestic banks and financial institutions. Anisuzzaman was also a director of United Commercial Bank (UCB).
Like his brother, the former land minister, Anisuzzaman is reported to own assets abroad, including in the United States and the United Arab Emirates.