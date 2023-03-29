Bangladesh

Saudi road crash: Death toll of Bangladeshi pilgrims rises to 18

Staff Correspondent

The number of Bangladeshis killed in a bus accident while performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia has increased to 18, confirmed first secretary (Labour) of Bangladesh consulate to Jeddah Md Arifuzzaman to Prothom Alo, adding that the remaining 16 injured have been undergoing treatment at different hospitals.  

The bus, carrying 34 Bangladeshi pilgrims, overturned on a bridge in the southwestern region of Saudi Arabia on Monday as the driver lost control due to brake failure, killing 24 pilgrims and injuring 23.       

According to the news agency UNB, the deceased are: Shahidul Islam, son of Shariat Ulla in Senbagh from Noakhali district, Mamun Mia, son of Abdul Awal and Russel Molla of Muradnagar in Cumilla district, Mohammad Helal of Noakhali district, Sabuj Hossain of Laxmipur district, Md Asif and Shafat Ul Islam of Maheshkhali in Cox’s Bazar district, Md Imam Hossain Rony, son of Abdul Latif in Gazipur district, Ruk Mia, son of Kalu Mia of Chandpur district, Gias Hamid of Debidwar in Cumilla district, Mohammad Nazrul Islam, son of Kawsar Mia and Rony, son of Iskandar of Jashore district and Mohammad Hossain of Cox’s Bazar district, Ruhul Amin, Khairul Islam, Tushar Mazumder, Miraz Hossain, Sakib, son of Abdul Awal and Rana Mia.

