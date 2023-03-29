Saudi road crash: Death toll of Bangladeshi pilgrims rises to 18

The number of Bangladeshis killed in a bus accident while performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia has increased to 18, confirmed first secretary (Labour) of Bangladesh consulate to Jeddah Md Arifuzzaman to Prothom Alo, adding that the remaining 16 injured have been undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

The bus, carrying 34 Bangladeshi pilgrims, overturned on a bridge in the southwestern region of Saudi Arabia on Monday as the driver lost control due to brake failure, killing 24 pilgrims and injuring 23.