4 Rohingyas killed, 20 injured in Cox’s Bazar camp

Four Rohingyas were killed and at least 20 others injured in a turf war at a camp in Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday night, reports news agency UNB.
Additional superintendent of police Rafikul Islam said they recovered four bodies after the clash which took place around 8:00pm at Choumohoni Tabligh Jamaat Markaj area.
Ukhiya police station officer-in-charge Ahmed Sanjay Morshed said they are yet to identify the Rohingyas killed in the clash.
An additional armed battalion has been deployed in the camp after the incident.
Bangladesh is currently hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingyas in the coastal district. Factional clashes now occur more frequently at the camps. In the last five days, seven Rohingyas were killed in clashes over dominance.
It is unclear how the Rohingyas manage to get hold of firearms. There are allegations that some residents of the camps are involved in criminal activities.
Ukhiya police station sources said four cases were filed there until Tuesday. Police arrested one of the accused, 20-year-old Ziaur Rahman, son of Mohammad Ibrahim, a resident of block D at Kutupalong camp.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested nine Rohingyas with firearms, bullets and sharp weapons.
‘Security threat to region’
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas fled their homeland in Myanmar’s Rakhine state in 2017 after the Tatmadaw launched a brutal offensive targeting the mainly-Muslim ethnic minority.
The overwhelming number of refuge seekers has been kept in makeshift camps in Cox’s Bazar which borders Myanmar.
Bangladesh has been urging Myanmar to take back its nationals and the two sides even signed an agreement but there has been no progress.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has time and again said that the Rohingyas are not only a threat to the security of Bangladesh but also the region.
Bangladesh has been urging the global community to take effective steps to resolve the crisis.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum in September that there is a high possibility that uncertainty could be created in the region if there’s no solution to the problem. This could frustrate hope for a peaceful, secure and stable region.
“Our fear is that, if this problem is not solved quickly, it may lead to pockets of radicalism,” he said reminding all that terrorists have no borders and no faith.