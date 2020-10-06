4 Rohingyas killed, 20 injured in Cox’s Bazar camp

Four Rohingyas were killed and at least 20 others injured in a turf war at a camp in Ukhiya of Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday night, reports news agency UNB.

Additional superintendent of police Rafikul Islam said they recovered four bodies after the clash which took place around 8:00pm at Choumohoni Tabligh Jamaat Markaj area.

Ukhiya police station officer-in-charge Ahmed Sanjay Morshed said they are yet to identify the Rohingyas killed in the clash.

An additional armed battalion has been deployed in the camp after the incident.