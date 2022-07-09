40-km tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

A 40-km tailback has appeared on Dhaka-Tangail highway from the east side of Bangabandhu Bridge to Jamuki area of Mirzapur upazila in Tangail, causing sufferings to the homebound people, especially women and children, as travelling is taking three times longer.

The tailback, who had started appearing on Dhaka-Tangail-Bangabandhu Bridge highway early since Friday, is now growing longer.