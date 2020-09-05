40 Rohingya leaders visit Bhasan Char to see facilities

The Rohingya delegation will return to camps on Tuesday, said an official at Ramu-10 infantry division of the Bangladesh Army.



The Rohingya leaders were scheduled to go to Bhasan Char in the first week of August but they could not due to bad weather.



Bangladesh wants to start the initial transfer of Rohingyas to the Bhasan Char Island after monsoon. This "go-and-see" visit programme is part of the initiative.



Earlier, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said they find the place better than the cramped camps in Cox's Bazar as they expect to start initial transfer of Rohingyas there after the current monsoon.



Some 306 Rohingyas, rescued in the Bay of Bengal and sheltered in the island, are doing well, said the foreign secretary.



He said the UN teams are expected to visit Bhashan Char and prepare the UN system's assistance response.



The government may also arrange visits by human rights groups and a select group of media people to appreciate the facilities created there.



