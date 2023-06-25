Foreign secy says discrimination, sexual abuse have no place

Bangladesh looks forward to explore effective strategies to ensure that all peacekeepers, irrespective of gender, can thrive in a safe and supportive environment, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen has said.

The foreign secretary said, “Discrimination and sexual abuse have no place in our peacekeeping missions, and we must collectively strive to eradicate such occurrences."

He was speaking at the opening session of the UN peacekeeping ministerial preparatory meeting, reports news agency UNB.

Masud Bin Momen said their collective presence today is a testament to Bangladesh’s commitment to strengthening peacekeeping efforts.

“I firmly believe that this preparatory meeting will set the stage for the upcoming UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting, which would need to take into account emerging concerns of the member states about the security situations in some missions,” the foreign minister said.