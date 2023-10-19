President Shahabuddin undergoes bypass surgery in Singapore

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Wednesday underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the National University Hospital in Singapore.
The surgery was successful under the supervision of eminent cardiac surgeon professor Kofidis Theodoros, president's press secretary Md Joynal Abedin quoted the physicians as saying.
"President's health condition is stable now. He is now at intensive care unit. His health is getting improved gradually," Abedin added.
The president was admitted to the National University Hospital of Singapore Wednesday morning following the necessary check-up.
The president sought blessings from the people of the country for his speedy recovery.
Earlier on 16 October, the president went to Singapore for treatment.