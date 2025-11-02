Slow progress in gas well drilling

Bangladesh has been facing a gas shortage for several years. Even with the import of expensive LNG (liquefied natural gas), demand remains unmet. Domestic gas production continues to decline.

To increase exploration and production, the government aimed to complete work on 50 wells—covering development, refurbishment, and exploration—by December this year. So far, work on only 20 wells has been completed.

According to the Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla), the plan to drill 50 wells over four years was adopted in 2022. The project advanced slowly under the previous government.

Although the interim government accelerated efforts, progress lagged in project approval and tender processes. Preparations have already begun for a new project involving another 100 wells, even before the current one is finished.