The book fair will be inaugurated tomorrow at 4 pm by fiction writer Anwara Syed Haq. Speakers at the inaugural ceremony will include Mahbubur Rahman, chief executive officer of HSBC; writer and translator Khalikuzzaman Elias; and poet and journalist Sajjad Sharif.

The event will include a musical performance by Sajal.

Various events, including book launches, discussions and interactive sessions with readers, will be held on different days throughout the fair.

On 28 November, a publication ceremony will be held for Nirbachito Begum: Ardh Shatabdir Samajchitra 1947–2000 edited by Maleka Begum.

The discussion will feature writer and researcher Morshed Shafiul Hasan; Syed Azizul Haque, former professor of the Department of Bengali at the University of Dhaka, essayist and researcher; and Afsana Begum, writer and director of Jatiya Grantha Kendra.