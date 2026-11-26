Book Fair
HSBC-Prothom Alo Bijoy Boi Mela begins tomorrow at Bangla Academy
The HSBC-Prothoma Bijoy Boi Bela 2026 begins tomorrow, Friday, at the Bangla Academy premises. This book fair is jointly organised by Prothoma Prokashon and HSBC and will continue until 6 December.
Visitors will receive discounts of 25 to 70 per cent on books published by Prothoma Prokashon and 25 per cent on books from other publishers. Foreign books will also be available at special exchange rates, with each Indian rupee priced between Tk 1.50 and Tk 1.80.
The book fair will be inaugurated tomorrow at 4 pm by fiction writer Anwara Syed Haq. Speakers at the inaugural ceremony will include Mahbubur Rahman, chief executive officer of HSBC; writer and translator Khalikuzzaman Elias; and poet and journalist Sajjad Sharif.
The event will include a musical performance by Sajal.
Various events, including book launches, discussions and interactive sessions with readers, will be held on different days throughout the fair.
On 28 November, a publication ceremony will be held for Nirbachito Begum: Ardh Shatabdir Samajchitra 1947–2000 edited by Maleka Begum.
The discussion will feature writer and researcher Morshed Shafiul Hasan; Syed Azizul Haque, former professor of the Department of Bengali at the University of Dhaka, essayist and researcher; and Afsana Begum, writer and director of Jatiya Grantha Kendra.
On 30 November 30, economist, teacher and writer Anu Muhammad, along with writer and researcher Kudrat-i-Huda, will take part in a discussion titled 'Samajer Lipikar: Kamruddin Ahmad.'
'Poruader Boithok' (Readers’ Gathering) will be held on 2 December. Representatives of various book clubs and reading clubs, along with book-related content creators, will discuss their reading habits, thoughts on books and changing tastes among contemporary readers.
On 4 December, a discussion titled 'Purbo Banglar Attyo Porichoy: Abul Mansur Ahmad' (East Bengal’s Identity: Abul Mansur Ahmad) will feature Suman Sajjad, a professor of the Department of Bengali at Jahangirnagar University, and Taimur Reza, a faculty member of the Department of History and Philosophy at North South University.
The topic of the 5 December discussion will be 'Muktijuddher Agrabarti Beta: Tajuddin Ahmad' (A Frontline Leader of the Liberation War: Tajuddin Ahmad.) The discussion will feature writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmad and writer and political organiser Firoz Ahmed.
At the closing ceremony on 6 December, Hafiz Uddin Ahmad Bir Bikram, Speaker of the National Parliament, will attend as the chief guest. Brigadier M Sakhawat Hossain, former election commissioner and former adviser to the interim government, and Matiur Rahman, editor of Prothom Alo, will participate as speakers.
The book fair will remain open daily from 11 am to 8 pm. However, on the opening day, Friday, the fair will begin at 4 pm.