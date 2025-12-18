State mourning on Saturday over the death of Osman Hadi

Chief Adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus announced state mourning on Saturday over the death of martyred Sharif Osman bin Hadi.

In an address to the nation after 11:15pm tonight, the Chief Adviser said that the national flag will be flown at half-mast on Saturday at all government, semi-government, and autonomous institutions, educational institutions, all public and private buildings, as well as Bangladesh missions abroad.

At the same time, special prayers will be arranged after Jummah prayers tomorrow, Friday, in every mosque across the country seeking forgiveness for martyr Osman Hadi. Special prayers will also be held at places of worship of other religions.