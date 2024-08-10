Two Appellate Division justices resign after CJ’s departure
Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice Kashefa Hussain have resigned from the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division, hours after the resignation of chief justice Obaidul Hasan.
According to sources, their resignation letters were sent to the president through the law ministry around 4:00 pm on Saturday.
Earlier, the law ministry sources disclosed around 2:30 pm that the chief justice submitted his resignation.
The developments came against the backdrop that a group of students were staging demonstrations before the extended building of the High Court Division from 10:00 am in the morning, demanding resignation of all seven justices of the Appellate Division.
The protesters left the High Court area around 2:00 pm following the chief justice’s decision to resign.
While talking to the media at the secretariat, the interim government’s law advisor, Asif Nazrul, expressed hope that the chief justice would understand how to show respect to a demand emanating from a mass movement.