A staged vote of ‘me and dummy’

The last national parliamentary election held under the Awami League government took place on 7 January 2024, and it was even more "innovative" than the previous two. It came to be known as the “Me and Dummy” election.

In other words, the main candidates were from the Awami League, and their rivals were also from the same party, but using an independent identity. Apart from them, candidates from a few smaller parties were also in the race, but they too were allies of the Awami League.

Some even contested using the boat symbol. The outcome of this orchestrated election was known in advance; voting was largely just a formality.

In the history of the country’s elections, the 12th parliamentary election of 2024 will remain a dark precedent. To understand it, one must look back at the elections of 2014 and 2018. In 2014, facing a boycott by the BNP and its 18-party alliance, the Awami League held a one-sided vote.