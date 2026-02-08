Looking back at 2024 election
A staged vote of ‘me and dummy’
The last national parliamentary election held under the Awami League government took place on 7 January 2024, and it was even more "innovative" than the previous two. It came to be known as the “Me and Dummy” election.
In other words, the main candidates were from the Awami League, and their rivals were also from the same party, but using an independent identity. Apart from them, candidates from a few smaller parties were also in the race, but they too were allies of the Awami League.
Some even contested using the boat symbol. The outcome of this orchestrated election was known in advance; voting was largely just a formality.
In the history of the country’s elections, the 12th parliamentary election of 2024 will remain a dark precedent. To understand it, one must look back at the elections of 2014 and 2018. In 2014, facing a boycott by the BNP and its 18-party alliance, the Awami League held a one-sided vote.
In 2018, although all parties participated, allegations arose that ballot boxes had been stuffed the night before voting. The issue of the 2024 “dummy” election has already been mentioned.
To investigate allegations surrounding these three controversial elections held during the Awami League’s tenure, the interim government formed a commission of inquiry.
The commission submitted its report to the Chief Adviser on 12 January. It stated that the “innovative” planning to win these three parliamentary elections through irregularities had begun as early as after the 2008 vote, and that this planning took place through decisions made at the highest levels of the state.
An election without opposition
The BNP began a movement demanding that the 12th parliamentary election be held under a non-partisan government. Throughout 2023, the party held rallies, marches, and blockade programmes nationwide, drawing large crowds.
As part of this campaign, the BNP held a mass rally in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, on 28 October 2023, which saw a huge turnout. Suddenly, police dispersed the rally by firing sound grenades and tear-gas shells and using batons from multiple directions.
Two people, including a police member, were killed in clashes that day. Police then began arresting BNP leaders and activists. Following the use of state forces against political programmes, opposition parties were effectively cornered, allowing the Awami League to move toward a unilateral election.
There were foreign efforts to dissuade the government from holding such an election. On 13 November 2023, US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu sent letters to the country’s three major political parties — the Awami League, BNP, and Jatiya Party — calling for unconditional dialogue. The Awami League did not respond.
Two days after the letter (15 November 2023), Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the election schedule. In his address to the nation, however, he also advised dialogue — which never took place.
Tug-of-War over Jatiya Party
Ahead of the election, Jatiya Party’s position and internal tensions reached a peak. Strong sentiment had emerged within the party in favour of boycotting the vote. In response, the Awami League government became extremely cautious regarding the party, placing its leaders under strict intelligence surveillance.
Fearing that chairman GM Quader might create a dramatic situation similar to that of his late brother HM Ershad in 2014 — by announcing a last-minute boycott — the government reactivated pro-Raushan leaders. Meanwhile, Quader’s faction was engaged in bargaining over seat-sharing arrangements.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations was 17 December 2023. At around 11 am that day, GM Quader went to the party office in Banani. As soon as he arrived, supporters outside began chanting slogans. Addressing them, he said, “I will not accept peanuts in the name of shared seats,” before entering his room. Soon after, a large number of police personnel positioned themselves inside and outside the office. Within a short time, several officials from the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) arrived and held a meeting with Quader and central leaders. Later, it emerged that Quader had decided to participate in the election.
Party leaders to run as "independent" candidates
To present the 2024 election to the international community as “participatory” and “competitive,” the Awami League adopted an unprecedented strategy, encouraging party leaders and activists to run as independent candidates.
The party fielded candidates in 266 seats, while 269 Awami League-affiliated independents also contested. The Jatiya Party, often described as a “domesticated opposition,” was given 26 seats, with Awami League candidates withdrawn from those constituencies. The party’s 14-party alliance partners received six seats through understanding.
Newly registered parties — often dubbed “king’s parties” — including Trinamool BNP, BNM, and the Supreme Party also participated. Additionally, some expelled BNP leaders ran as independents.
The release of BNP leader Shahjahan Omar from prison followed by his swift induction into the Awami League, and the inclusion of Kalyan Party chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim in the election through special arrangements, were all part of political “engineering.”
Violence and casualties did not cease even in the “Me and Dummy” election. In the 18 days of campaigning, over a hundred clashes occurred nationwide, leaving at least three people dead. The vote took place amid a 48-hour strike and blockade called by the BNP, Jamaat, and others, and the preceding 24 hours were highly tense.
Twenty-one polling centres in 14 districts were set on fire, along with election camps, vehicles, and various facilities. The so-called “independent strategy” adopted to boost turnout was believed to have intensified conflict on the ground.
Silent, empty polling centres
On election day, 7 January, voter presence at most centres in Dhaka and other major cities was noticeably low. In many centres, no polling agents were seen except those representing candidates using the boat symbol. Even the Chief Election Commissioner himself said, after casting his vote, that he found no agents other than those of the boat.
Two centres in Baghaichhari, Rangamati, recorded not a single vote — becoming symbolic of the election. Observers also reported that “dummy lines” of people were arranged at centres to show long queues. Allegations of fake voting, ballot snatching, centre takeovers, and open stamping surfaced from various areas.
During voting, the Election Commission announced turnout in three phases. According to its figures, turnout was said to be 26.37 per cent by 3:00 pm, though incomplete data was cited. About an hour and a half after polls closed at 4:00 pm, the Chief Election Commissioner initially said turnout was 28 per cent; someone beside him corrected the figure to 40 per cent. He then stated turnout could be 40 per cent, stressing that it was not final.
The following day, the Commission announced turnout of about 42 per cent — implying that more than 14 per cent of votes had been cast in the final hour alone.
The results brought no surprises. More than 94 per cent of parliament members became directly or indirectly aligned with the Awami League, leaving no anti-government voice in parliament.
Twenty-eight registered parties participated. Awami League won 224 seats and its independent affiliates 59, together securing 283 seats. Its ally Jatiya Party won 11 seats, while candidates from the Workers Party, JSD, and Kalyan Party won one each.
Other independents secured three seats. Among candidates from the remaining 23 participating parties — apart from the Awami League, Jatiya Party, Kalyan Party, Workers Party, and JSD — all but one forfeited their deposits.
That the election was essentially internal to the Awami League was reflected in the headline of Prothom Alo the next day: “AL 160, AL Independents 39” (as full results were not yet available).
And Then…
Seven months after the 7 January vote, the Awami League government fell following a student-public uprising on 5 August 2024. On 8 August, an interim government led by Professor Muhammad Yunus was formed. Under this government, the 13th parliamentary election is scheduled for 12 February.
It remains to be seen whether this election can set a new example in contrast to the blemishes of the past.