Teknaf-Naikhangchhari border resounds with loud noise of shelling and explosions

Multiple sources along the border reported that at around 11 pm on Saturday, the country’s junta forces suddenly carried out an airstrike on positions of the Arakan Army, the armed group currently controlling Rakhine State. The Arakan Army launched a counterattack. The sounds of explosions continued until the early hours of the morning. Flashes from the explosions were seen in Balibazar area of Rakhine State, located about 15 kilometers east-southeast of Border Pillar BRM-18 and roughly 13 kilometers inside from the Zero Line.

Locals said the Arakan Army headquarters is located there. On the Bangladeshi side, Whykong in Teknaf and Palongkhali in Ukhia lie opposite Balibazar. After five years, Myanmar under the junta is holding elections. In this situation, gunfire was again reported from Rakhine.

When asked about the gunfire across the border, Lieutenant Colonel Jasim Uddin, commander of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Ukhia Battalion (64 BGB), said that the sounds of explosions were heard inside Myanmar near the Whykong BOP area. Nothing has occurred inside Bangladeshi territory. Nevertheless, the BGB remains on high alert along the Naf River and the Bangladesh border, and the overall situation across the border is being closely monitored.