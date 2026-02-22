Major reshuffle at top levels of Bangladesh Army

Several key positions at the top levels of the Bangladesh Army have undergone a reshuffle.

The Defence Ministry sources said the orders in this regard were issued today, Sunday from the Army Headquarters.

Lieutenant General Md Mainur Rahman has been appointed Chief of General Staff (CGS) at Army Headquarters, moving from Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC).

Major General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 24 Infantry Division, has been promoted to Lieutenant General and appointed Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division.

Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hasan, who was serving as Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, has been posted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as ambassador, moving from the Armed Forces Division (AFD).