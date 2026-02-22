Major reshuffle at top levels of Bangladesh Army
Several key positions at the top levels of the Bangladesh Army have undergone a reshuffle.
The Defence Ministry sources said the orders in this regard were issued today, Sunday from the Army Headquarters.
Lieutenant General Md Mainur Rahman has been appointed Chief of General Staff (CGS) at Army Headquarters, moving from Army Training and Doctrine Command (ARTDOC).
Major General Mir Mushfiqur Rahman, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 24 Infantry Division, has been promoted to Lieutenant General and appointed Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division.
Lieutenant General SM Kamrul Hasan, who was serving as Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division, has been posted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as ambassador, moving from the Armed Forces Division (AFD).
Major General JM Imdadul Islam of the 55 Infantry Division has been appointed Commandant of the East Bengal Regiment Centre (EBRC).
Major General Ferdous Hasan Selim, currently at EBRC, has been appointed GOC of the 24 Infantry Division.
Brigadier General Md Hafizur Rahman, Defence Adviser at the Bangladesh Embassy in India, has been promoted to Major General and appointed GOC of the 55 Infantry Division.
Sources indicated that, beyond these six positions, there are changes at the Directorate General of Defence Intelligence (DGFI) as well.
According to them, the current DGFI Director General Mohammad Jahangir Alam is being posted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Brigadier General Kaiser Rashid of the M and Q Directorate has been promoted to Major General and appointed DGFI Director General.