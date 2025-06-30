Roundtable
Comprehensive strategies needed for climate refugees
Appropriate employment opportunities must be created in the coastal area to stem the urban influx of climate refugees. Technical training and affordable rehabilitation must be ensured for those climate refugees who have taken shelter in cities. Also, access to social safety net programs should be facilitated by making it easier to obtain citizenship certificates and national identity cards. In addition, a comprehensive national strategy is needed.
Speakers made these remarks at a roundtable titled “Urban-bound Climate Refugees: Social Security and Inclusion” held yesterday, Sunday. Caritas Bangladesh and Prothom Alo organised the roundtable with support from German Cooperation and Caritas Germany.
Speaking in the discussion, Sheikh Farid Ahmed, Joint Secretary (Relief Programs) at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, said, “The government wants every citizen to receive their rightful entitlements. Policies must be adopted for the betterment of urban migrants. For this, adequate data on climate refugees is essential.”
He added that due to lack of necessary documents, these people cannot access various services, although they have every right to such services as citizens of this country.
Emphasising a multi-dimensional and integrated national policy, Sheikh Farid urged that the issue should not be Dhaka-centric but should consider the entire country. Displaced persons will be able to live with dignity and preserve their identity if they are rehabilitated near their original homes.
Anwarul Haque, Assistant Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh, said, “The government fears that strengthening social safety nets in cities will increase the urban influx. We must create employment opportunities in villages, but also find ways to protect those who come to cities and face livelihood risks.”
Kavita Bose, Country Director of Plan International Bangladesh, said that women and children are the most affected by climate change, and their plight worsens when displaced. She highlighted the need for suitable employment in villages to prevent displacement.
Shehnaz Ozdamar, Country Director of Norwegian Refugee Council Bangladesh, stressed the importance of institutional frameworks in supporting disaster-affected individuals.
She said that lacking legal documents like national ID or citizenship certificates hampers climate refugees from accessing services, increasing their risks. She shared Turkey’s experience in using a national database to assist earthquake victims.
Md Ismail Hossain, Assistant Professor at the Institute of Disaster Management at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, presented the keynote paper.
He said Bangladesh ranks fifth globally for internal displacement due to climate change. Displaced individuals face severe mental trauma, followed by housing, clean water, and electricity crises, often forcing them into illegal arrangements.
He called for simplified processes for obtaining legal documents like citizenship and birth registration for climate refugees.
Shamsun Nahar, Additional Director at the Department of Social Services, said millions are being displaced in Bangladesh due to climate change, and the challenges are multi-faceted. She stressed the need for an integrated and sustainable action plan to address these issues.
Md Syed Shahriar Shabab, National Project Officer at the International Organization for Migration, noted that livelihood crises are a major driver of displacement, and sustainable livelihoods must be ensured in coastal areas.
Professor Abu Yusuf of the Dhaka University’s Development Studies department said, “Those who are displaced are integral to our society. A multi-dimensional strategy is needed for them.”
Chandan Gomes, Senior Director (Operations) at World Vision Bangladesh, suggested creating a database on climate refugees.
Md Moniruzzaman Khan, Director of the Institute of Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies at the Dhaka University, emphasised identifying gaps in climate policies and addressing them in a coordinated manner.
Rashed Alam Bhuiyan of the Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) said the government must address climate refugees in both rural and urban areas.
Mostafa Kamal, Director of Humanitarian Action and Resilience at Plan International Bangladesh, said, “We need to define who qualifies as displaced and design support systems accordingly.”
Alexander Tripura, Head of Disaster Management at Caritas Bangladesh, highlighted the challenge of funding for emergency services during climate-induced disasters.
Daud Jibon Das, Program Director at Caritas, said about 2,000 climate refugees are added to Dhaka city daily, totaling around 700,000 annually.
Jamil Ahmed, Technical Advisor (Advocacy) at Caritas Bangladesh, recommended forming a working group among those working on climate change issues.
Firoz Choudhury, Assistant Editor of Prothom Alo, moderated the roundtable.