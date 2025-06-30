Comprehensive strategies needed for climate refugees

Appropriate employment opportunities must be created in the coastal area to stem the urban influx of climate refugees. Technical training and affordable rehabilitation must be ensured for those climate refugees who have taken shelter in cities. Also, access to social safety net programs should be facilitated by making it easier to obtain citizenship certificates and national identity cards. In addition, a comprehensive national strategy is needed.

Speakers made these remarks at a roundtable titled “Urban-bound Climate Refugees: Social Security and Inclusion” held yesterday, Sunday. Caritas Bangladesh and Prothom Alo organised the roundtable with support from German Cooperation and Caritas Germany.

Speaking in the discussion, Sheikh Farid Ahmed, Joint Secretary (Relief Programs) at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, said, “The government wants every citizen to receive their rightful entitlements. Policies must be adopted for the betterment of urban migrants. For this, adequate data on climate refugees is essential.”

He added that due to lack of necessary documents, these people cannot access various services, although they have every right to such services as citizens of this country.