Proclamation of July revolution on 31 Dec

The Students Against Discrimination and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee are set to make a formal proclamation of the July revolution at the central Shaheed Minar on 31 December.

Initially, both the organisations posted similar announcements on their verified Facebook pages on Saturday evening, while the leaders followed suit. The very first post on this read, “31 December, 2024. Are the revolutionaries ready?”, while the following one mentioned, “Proclamation of July Revolution.”