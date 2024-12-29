Proclamation of July revolution on 31 Dec
The Students Against Discrimination and the Jatiya Nagorik Committee are set to make a formal proclamation of the July revolution at the central Shaheed Minar on 31 December.
Initially, both the organisations posted similar announcements on their verified Facebook pages on Saturday evening, while the leaders followed suit. The very first post on this read, “31 December, 2024. Are the revolutionaries ready?”, while the following one mentioned, “Proclamation of July Revolution.”
Within minutes, interim government adviser Asif Mahmud shared two posts in English on his verified Facebook account – one read, “Comrades, now or never,” while the other read, “Proclamation of July Revolution.”
In a similar fashion, Nasiruddin Patwary, the convener of the Nagorik Committee, wrote on Facebook, “All eyes on Shaheed Minar, 31 December, Time: 3:00 pm,” and, “Proclamation of July Revolution: Now or Never.”
The committee’s member secretary, Akhtar Hossain, also wrote on Facebook, “It will happen this year, 31 December, Insha Allah!”, while the chief organiser, Sarjis Alam, announced, “31 December! Shaheed Minar, 3 pm; Now is the time for Bangladesh.”
The convener of the anti-discrimination student movement, Hasnat Abdullah, wrote on his Facebook timeline, “Comrades, 31 December! Now or Never,” followed by, “Proclamation of July Revolution, 31 December, Shaheed Minar, 3:00 pm.” Its member secretary, Arif Sohel, added, “July will appear to be indelible in history, 31 December, 2024.”
However, leaders of the anti-discrimination student movement and the Nagorik Committee, when contacted, refrained from providing any official statements. They informally noted that the proclamation of July revolution would consist of the usual components, like a vision for state and recognition of the people’s struggle.
While detailing the upcoming proclamation, they cited the proclamation of independence that outlined the people’s continued struggle and its culmination in a war.
A student-people upsurge, led by the anti-discrimination student movement, overthrew the Awami League regime on 5 August. Under an initiative of the uprising leaders, the Nagorik Committee began its journey on 8 September, to consolidate the spirit of the uprising. They are now preparing to form a new political party with the engagement of the youth.