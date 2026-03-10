Expatriates' Welfare Ministry opens control room for Middle East workers
The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment has opened a control room to ensure the welfare and safety of Bangladeshi expatriate workers amid the ongoing war situation in the Middle East.
According to a ministry office order on 9 March, the control room will operate from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm daily from 10 March to 16 March, said an official handout received here.
Officers and employees will perform their duties in three shifts. The control room has been set up at the Expatriate Call Center on the seventh floor of the Expatriate Welfare Bhaban in Eskaton, Dhaka.
In view of the prevailing situation in the Middle East, Bangladeshi migrant workers can contact the ministry's hotline number +8809610102030 at any time for assistance.
The order said director general of the Wage Earners Welfare Board Barrister Md Golam Sarwar Bhuiyan will supervise the overall management of the control room, while Md Hedayetul Islam Mandal, deputy secretary of the Employment-1 branch of the ministry, will serve as the focal point officer.
It also said the officials on duty at the control room will maintain communication with the labour welfare wings of Bangladesh missions abroad whenever necessary in response to the situation in the Middle East.