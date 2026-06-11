PM unveils commemorative postage stamp marking FIFA World Cup 2026

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Thursday unveiled a commemorative postage stamp, a souvenir sheet with an envelope and a five data card marking the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The prime minister unveiled the commemorative stamp of Tk 10 at his Sangsad Bhaban office this morning, said prime minister’s deputy press secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.

Tarique Rahman also released a souvenir sheet with an envelope of Tk 50 and a data card of Tk 5.

A special canceller was used on the occasion.

Post and Telecommunication and Information Technology Minister Faqir Mahbub Anam, Secretary of the Ministry Bilquis Jahan Rimi, Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman and Additional Director General of Directorate of Posts SM Harunur Rashid were present on the occasion.

The FIFA World Cup 2026, featuring a record 48 teams for the first time in history, is set to begin today.

The 23rd edition of the tournament will be jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, marking the first time that three countries have co-hosted a FIFA World Cup.