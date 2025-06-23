Commission finds internal dissent, foreign links over enforced disappearances

“Internal dissent within the security forces, especially on issues such as enforced disappearances, political neutrality, or institutional accountability, often carried adverse personal and professional consequences,” read the report, a copy of which was obtained by BSS.

But, it said the result of politicised institutional machinery condoned, normalised, and often rewarded such crimes while officials who dissented often faced punitive actions.

The report cited an example of an unnamed officer who complained that his independent views and refusal to toe the official line on enforced disappearance led him to systematic isolation from his colleagues.

The officer told the commission that before each consequent new posting, “his colleagues were warned not to trust him” and fabricated allegations of sundry crimes followed him while his family’s communications were monitored as well.

According to the report a young man described his brother’s mental collapse while working in an intelligence agency where he was tasked with submitting a list of active political dissidents and “to his horror, he subsequently discovered that everyone in the list he had submitted were eliminated”.

“The guilt overwhelmed him to the extent that, his family reported, he was eventually hospitalised for severe psychological distress,” the report read.