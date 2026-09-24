PM meets Iranian president, discusses energy crisis
Bangladesh wants a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East through diplomacy. Against the backdrop of the conflict’s impact on energy, trade and Bangladeshi expatriates, Bangladesh has stressed the need for a peaceful solution.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman made the request during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir told a briefing in New York that the two leaders met on Wednesday. He said the discussions focused on Bangladesh’s concerns over the conflict in the Middle East, regional stability, the safety of Bangladeshi expatriates, remittances, the transportation of Bangladeshi goods by sea and the possibility of an energy crisis.
Humayun Kabir said the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at a neutral forum such as the United Nations was significant. Around eight million Bangladeshi workers are employed in countries across the Middle East, but the ongoing conflict is affecting the remittances they send home, which is a matter of serious concern for Bangladesh.
He said Bangladeshi cargo vessels were stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. “We have sought a swift resolution to the conflict through diplomatic efforts,” the state minister said. “We have requested that once the war is resolved, the vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz be allowed to resume their journeys. We have also requested that measures be taken to ensure that we do not face a severe energy crisis.”
The state minister said the Iranian president listened attentively to the requests made by the Bangladesh prime minister.
Responding to a question from journalists at the briefing, Mahdi Amin, adviser to the prime minister and spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, said Bangladesh supports a peaceful resolution. Bangladesh has important partners in the Middle East and, if necessary, could play a role in creating opportunities for dialogue while maintaining a friendly and neutral position.