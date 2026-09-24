PM meets Iranian president, discusses energy crisis

Bangladesh wants a swift resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East through diplomacy. Against the backdrop of the conflict’s impact on energy, trade and Bangladeshi expatriates, Bangladesh has stressed the need for a peaceful solution.

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman made the request during a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir told a briefing in New York that the two leaders met on Wednesday. He said the discussions focused on Bangladesh’s concerns over the conflict in the Middle East, regional stability, the safety of Bangladeshi expatriates, remittances, the transportation of Bangladeshi goods by sea and the possibility of an energy crisis.