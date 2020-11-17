44th death anniversary of Maulana Bhasani today

The 44th death anniversary of veteran politician Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani is being observed today in a befitting manner.

Popularly known as “MajlumJananeta”, the leader of the downtrodden Maulana Bhasani, passed away on 17 November in 1976.

President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion of the 44thanniversary of death of Maulana Bhasani, paying glowing tributes to the late legendary political figure of the country.

In his message, president Abdul Hamid expressed optimism that the ideals of Maulana Bhasani will inspire the new generation to be imbued with patriotism and the spirit of the War of Liberation.