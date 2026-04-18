Hajj flight starts, 78,000 Bangladeshis going this year
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated the Hajj flights at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here tonight.
The Prime Minister formally opened the first Hajj flight (BG3001) at 11:57 pm on Friday, which departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport here at 12:20 am on Saturday for King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, carrying 418 pilgrims.
Earlier, Tarique Rahman, also BNP chairman, arrived at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11:30pm on Friday and went straight inside the aircraft.
At that time, he was seen talking to each of the pilgrims onboard and shaking hands with them while he presented the pilgrims with gifts.
The prime minister joined a munajat (prayer) inside the aircraft, seeking blessings of Almighty Allah for successful accomplishment of the Hajj rituals.
Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman said, “Prime Minister Tarique Rahman spoke to the Hajj pilgrims and requested them to pray for the country, and its people”.
He said, “The Prime Minister said his government has worked to resolve the problems encountered during the Hajj. He expressed hope that this system will be further improved in the future.”
Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain (Kaikobad), Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Afroza Khanam (Rita) and State Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat and Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh, Abdullah Zafer bin Abiyah were present on the occasion, among others.
Earlier, the Prime Minister visited the Ashkona Hajj Camp in the city and exchanged pleasantries with the Hajj pilgrims there. He inaugurated a medical camp for the pilgrims there.
According to the Religious Affairs Ministry, a total of 14 flights are scheduled for today, including six to be operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, four by Saudia airlines, and four by Flynas.
Pre-hajj flights will end on 21 May. A total of 207 pre-hajj flights are scheduled, including 102 by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, 75 by Saudia, and 30 by Flynas.
Bangladesh, one of the world's largest Hajj pilgrim-sending countries, is expected to send around 78,500 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia this year.
Of them, 4,565 pilgrims will perform Hajj under government management, while 73,935 under private agencies.
About 50 per cent of the hajj pilgrims will travel by Biman Bangladesh Airlines, while the remaining passengers by Saudia and Flynas airlines.
Subject to moon sighting, the holy Hajj is expected to be held on 26 May, 2026.
Return flights will begin on 30 May after the completion of Hajj rituals and will continue until 1 July next.