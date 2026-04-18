Hajj flight starts, 78,000 Bangladeshis going this year

At that time, he was seen talking to each of the pilgrims onboard and shaking hands with them while he presented the pilgrims with gifts.

The prime minister joined a munajat (prayer) inside the aircraft, seeking blessings of Almighty Allah for successful accomplishment of the Hajj rituals.

Prime Minister’s Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman said, “Prime Minister Tarique Rahman spoke to the Hajj pilgrims and requested them to pray for the country, and its people”.

He said, “The Prime Minister said his government has worked to resolve the problems encountered during the Hajj. He expressed hope that this system will be further improved in the future.”

Religious Affairs Minister Kazi Shah Mofazzal Houssain (Kaikobad), Health and Family Welfare Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain, Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Afroza Khanam (Rita) and State Minister M Rashiduzzaman Millat and Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh, Abdullah Zafer bin Abiyah were present on the occasion, among others.