CA urges people to join voting, shape future Bangladesh thru referendum

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged the countrymen to vote in the general elections to elect a new government and in the referendum to shape the future Bangladesh, saying it is a historic, decisive and future-defining moment for the nation.

"Some days come in the life of every nation that have far-reaching significance, when the future direction of a state, the character and stability of democracy and the fate of future generations are determined," he said.

"The day after tomorrow is just such a day, when two votes are going to be held. We will all together elect a new government and at the same time determine the future structure of our beloved Bangladesh through a referendum," the Chief Adviser added.

Professor Yunus made the remarks while addressing the nation this evening on the occasion of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election and the referendum on the implementation of the July National Charter on 12 February.