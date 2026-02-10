CA urges people to join voting, shape future Bangladesh thru referendum
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today urged the countrymen to vote in the general elections to elect a new government and in the referendum to shape the future Bangladesh, saying it is a historic, decisive and future-defining moment for the nation.
"Some days come in the life of every nation that have far-reaching significance, when the future direction of a state, the character and stability of democracy and the fate of future generations are determined," he said.
"The day after tomorrow is just such a day, when two votes are going to be held. We will all together elect a new government and at the same time determine the future structure of our beloved Bangladesh through a referendum," the Chief Adviser added.
Professor Yunus made the remarks while addressing the nation this evening on the occasion of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) election and the referendum on the implementation of the July National Charter on 12 February.
Bangladesh Television (BTV) and Bangladesh Betar simultaneously aired the speech.
At the onset of his speech, he extended his greetings to people of all ages and walks of life and recalled with deep respect the martyrs of the Liberation War and the July Mass Uprising, whose sacrifices, he said, made the election and the referendum possible.
The Chief Adviser noted that Bangladesh now stands at a critical democratic transition after a long struggle against authoritarianism, saying, "The nation remains indebted forever to the common people-particularly the July fighters-whose sacrifices paved the way for this general polls and the referendum".
He said the formal election campaign has already ended and the time has come for citizens to decide.
"(At this moment), first of all, I would like to mention with deep satisfaction and gratitude that the overall campaigning surrounding this election has been remarkably peaceful compared to any previous election," Prof Yunus said.
Despite differences in opinions and ideologies, he said, political parties have shown restraint, candidates have behaved responsibly, and the general public has remained aware.
"This environment did not arise suddenly-it is the result of a collective sense of responsibility," the Chief Adviser added.
"Hence, I thank all political parties, candidates, voters, the Election Commission, representatives of civil society, media professionals, and members of law-enforcement agencies and the administration. Through your combined efforts, we reached the threshold of holding the polls in an expected atmosphere," he said.
At the same time, the Chief Adviser expressed the deep sorrow caused by several violent incidents since the announcement of the election schedule, which claimed some valuable lives.
"Such violence has shaken the national conscience. The loss of any life in the practice of democracy is unacceptable for any civilized state," he said.
Referring to the scale of participation, Professor Yunus said 51 political parties are contesting the election, the highest number in the country''s history, adding, more than 2,000 candidates, including independent ones, are vying in the polls, figures rarely seen in past national elections.
"This election is not just another routine poll but the first national election following a mass uprising. This election is a constitutional expression of the people''s awakening that we have seen against long-standing anger, discrimination, deprivation and injustice," he said.
The demands once voiced on the streets will now be expressed "through your ballots", the Chief Adviser said, adding, therefore, this election is a historic milestone in Bangladesh''s democratic journey.
"Through this election, we are not just electing representatives of the people - at the same time, we are deciding which path Bangladesh will take. Will we be able to build a -discriminatory-free, just and accountable state, or will we return to the old power-centered and uncontrolled circle - this referendum will answer this question," he said.
He called on all candidates to place national interest above personal or party interests, regardless of the outcome of the election results, and reminded them that both victory and defeat are integral parts of democracy.
Prof Yunus also urged all to work together after the elections to build a new, just, democratic and inclusive Bangladesh.
Addressing young and women voters in particular, he said, "You are the generation that, despite having voting rights, were deprived of voting opportunities for the last 17 years. You grew up in a reality where there were voting masks-but no votes; there were ballots-but no voters".
The Chief Adviser said the nation has had to pay the greatest price every day for this long period of deprivation and oppression.
Despite this deprivation, he said, they did not abandon hope or bow to injustice, but carried dreams of a new Bangladesh through movements, protests, thoughts and dreams culminating in the July mass uprising that changed the course of history.
Highlighting the role of women from the Liberation War to all democratic movements, Prof Yunus noted that women stood at the forefront of the July uprising.
Women are one of the driving forces of this country''s economy and a strong foundation for foreign exchange earnings, he said, adding, behind the words- microcredit, cottage industries and women entrepreneurs- there are stories of change and empowerment in families and society.
"You (women) have fought equally at home and on the streets, safeguarding the future of your children, sustaining society, yet for a long time you have been deprived of the opportunity to express your views in state decisions. This election is a new beginning for you," the Chief Adviser said.
"And our youth-whose dreams, talent, and energy are the foundation of Bangladesh''s future-this vote is your first true political statement," he added.
Prof Yunus called on them to go to polling centres without fear and with courage, saying, "A single vote of you will not only choose a government but respond to 17 years of silence and unchecked fascism, and reshape the nation, ensuring that the voices of youth, women and struggling citizens are never silenced again".
The Chief Adviser said the government has taken maximum preparations to ensure a free, fair, neutral and peaceful election, noting that a record number of law-enforcement personnel have been deployed, along with armed forces members vested with magisterial powers, to prevent any disorder or violence.
He expressed confidence that all would perform their duties properly upholding religious believe, patriotism and dedication.
Prof Yunus said technology is being used on an unprecedented scale, with widespread installation of CCTV cameras, body-worn cameras for polling officials, and the use of drones and dog squads, all aimed at ensuring voters can cast their ballots fearlessly and with dignity.
“We have taken historic steps to make the election more inclusive. For the first time, scope has been created for expatriate Bangladeshis to exercise their franchise,” he said, adding, this has expanded the scope of democracy and drawn interest from other countries that are observing Bangladesh’s experience on postal voting.
The Chief Adviser also noted that postal voting facilities have also been provided to government officials on duty, law-enforcement personnel and eligible citizens in legal custody, demonstrating the state’s commitment to include everyone.
“The right to vote is not a kindness of anyone; it is a fundamental right granted to us by our Constitution. Through exercising this right, we decide the path our future will take,” he said, adding, ensuring a free and fair election is not only the responsibility of the government, but also every citizen.
Prof Yunus urged the political parties to issue unequivocal instructions to their leaders and activists at all levels, from the center to the grassroots, so that they do not engage in any kind of chaos, violence, intimidation, occupying centers, influencing votes, or in provocative activities and rumour-mongering, either offline or online, saying the state will not tolerate such actions.
“The history teaches us that a flawed, questionable, or violent election ultimately brings no good to anyone. Rather, it brings ruin to the country. Those, who have ignored the public''s opinion and sought to remain in power through force and irregularities, have all ultimately faced harsh accountability in the court of the people,” he said.