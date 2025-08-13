Following the change in the government, some incidents were reported in August last year. Since then the human rights situation in Bangladesh stabilised, although some concerns persisted.

This was said in the “2024 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices: Bangladesh”, published by the US Department of State.

The executive summary of the report says, “After weeks of mass student protests and hundreds of persons killed in clashes with police and Awami League party youth wings, on 5 August, former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country. On 8 August, the president swore in an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus in the role of “Chief Advisor” (prime minister-equivalent).”