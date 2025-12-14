Anis Alamgir says he has been picked up from gym by DB

Journalist Anis Alamgir has been taken to the detective branch office of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Anis Alamgir said, “I was picked up from a gym in the Dhanmondi area. The DB said their chief would talk to me.”

When contacted on his mobile phone a little after 8:30 pm on Sunday night, Anis Alamgir told Prothom Alo from the DB office that he had been brought in from Dhanmondi around 7:30 pm and that they reached the DB office at around 8:00 pm. He said he had been waiting since then and had not spoken to the DB chief until that time.