Internet to experience 4-hour disruption early Sunday
Internet service will experience disruption for four hours early Sunday, says a release of Bangladesh Submarine Cables PLC (BSCPLC).
The release said the bandwidth service of all circuits connecting the landing station in Kuakata of Patuakhai will remain shut from 2:00 am to 6:00 am on Sunday due to the installation of lightning filter of the country second submarine cable South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 5 (SEA-ME-WE 5) in Kuakata.
It said the circuits of the South East Asia-Middle East-Western Europe 4 (SEA-ME-WE 4) connecting the landing station in Cox’s Bazar will remain operational.
Users might experience slow internal speed or disruption during the stipulated time. The BSCPLC regretted this temporary inconvenience, the release reads.