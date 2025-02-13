Necessary documents sent to India to extradite Hasina: Govt
Bangladesh has sent necessary documents to India to bring back former prime minister Sheikh Hasina under the existing extradition treaty.
Rafiqul Alam, spokesperson of the foreign affairs ministry, made the disclosure in a weekly briefing at the ministry on Thursday.
Sheikh Hasina fled to India after being ousted from power on 5 August. The interim government now seeks to bring her back to face trial over the killings in July and August.
In this regard, the spokesperson said necessary documents were sent to New Delhi from Dhaka. Now, the government will wait for diplomatic and political response over the issue.
He further noted that it is up to the government’s high level to decide if the international process will be followed to extradite other Awami League leaders currently staying in India.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson welcomed the UN fact-finding mission’s report, saying it would shake the conscience of any person. He expressed hope that neighbouring India would consider the report and cooperate with Bangladesh on the issue.