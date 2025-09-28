Names of 2.1m deceased persons removed from voter list: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said that ahead of the upcoming national election, the Election Commission has conducted a door-to-door update of the voter list. As part of this process, nearly 2.1 million deceased voters have been removed from the list.

He shared this information on Sunday morning during a dialogue at the Election Commission Secretariat’s conference room at the commission headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka. The dialogue was organised by the Election Commission with representatives of civil society in view of the 13th national parliamentary election.

The CEC said, “We have already completed many tasks ahead of the upcoming election. The biggest achievement is updating the voter list through a house-to-house visit. This was a massive task. We were able to remove nearly 2.1 million dead voters.”