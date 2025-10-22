Adulterated fuel damaging cars, increasing costs for owners

Government official Hasan Murtaza uses a hybrid Nissan X-Trail. He regularly buys octane from two filling stations in Savar and Aminbazar. Previously, his car would give a mileage of 8–9 kilometers per liter. Over the past two months, that has dropped to 5–6 kilometers. He gets his car serviced regularly and no faults have been found — yet the mileage keeps falling.

Mileage refers to the distance a car or motorcycle can travel using one liter of fuel. Experts say mileage may vary depending on the type of vehicle. However, a sudden drop in mileage for the same vehicle usually indicates either a mechanical fault or poor fuel quality. Adulterated and low-grade fuel has become more common in the market, causing vehicles to run shorter distances on the same amount of fuel.

Fakhre Alam, who works for a private company in Noakhali, has driven his motorcycle about 25,000 kilometers. Rust has developed in the bike’s fuel tank, creating holes, and the carburetor has been damaged. According to mechanics, this happened because of adulterated fuel.

Md Sumon, a motorcycle mechanic in Maijdee, Noakhali, told Prothom Alo that fuel tank and carburetor problems have become the main issues for bikes these days. Many new bikes are developing tank leaks after only a short period of use — something unheard of before. Suman suspects that chemicals are being mixed with fuel sold in the market, causing this damage.