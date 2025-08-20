Allowances can be collected without Nagad, bKash, SIM must be registered

From now on, recipients must receive their government allowances on registered mobile phone SIM cards under their National Identity Card (NID). This applies to all financial service providers, not just Nagad or bKash; people can collect their allowances through any institution providing these services.

Previously, the allowances were distributed through cash and bKash in a Government to Person method.

A new decision has been implemented by the Department of Social Services starting from July. It states that this arrangement has been made to ensure that other family members cannot withdraw the allowance.

In the past, the mobile phone number of any family member could be used in the application form for the allowances. Particularly, elderly individuals in rural areas, who are not accustomed to using mobile phones, would provide the mobile phone number of their grandchildren or another family member.

The Department of Social Services has reported that complaints have been received for a long time in their various offices stating that many aged persons are not receiving their allowances.