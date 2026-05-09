Bangladesh, Pakistan vow stronger bilateral cooperation

Bangladesh and Pakistan today reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral engagement and expanding cooperation across key sectors as senior ministers of the two countries held talks in the capital, emphasizing regional connectivity and people-to-people contacts.

The discussion took place when State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam met the visiting Pakistan''s Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi at a city hotel here, said a foreign ministry's press release.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest and expressed satisfaction over the recent momentum in bilateral engagements, reaffirming their shared commitment to further strengthening relations between the two countries.