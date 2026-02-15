Tarique Rahman at Jamaat Ameer's residence

BNP chairman Tarique Rahman has reached the residence of Shafiqur Rahman, the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami.

According to the BNP's media cell, Tarique Rahman entered the Jamaat Amir's home in the Bashundhara residential area of the capital at 7:10 PM today, Sunday.

The BNP achieved a significant victory in the 13th national parliamentary elections.

In this election, the Jamaat-e-Islami, once an ally of the BNP, won the second-highest number of seats.