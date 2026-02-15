Tarique Rahman at Jamaat Ameer's residence
BNP chairman Tarique Rahman has reached the residence of Shafiqur Rahman, the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami.
According to the BNP's media cell, Tarique Rahman entered the Jamaat Amir's home in the Bashundhara residential area of the capital at 7:10 PM today, Sunday.
The BNP achieved a significant victory in the 13th national parliamentary elections.
In this election, the Jamaat-e-Islami, once an ally of the BNP, won the second-highest number of seats.
The visit to the Jamaat Amir's house was primarily a courtesy call.
Besides exchanging pleasantries, leaders from both parties suggested that contemporary issues might also be discussed during the meeting.
Later tonight, around 8PM, BNP chairman Tarique Rahman is scheduled to visit the residence of Nahid Islam, the convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP).