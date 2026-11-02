Masked men infiltrated protests to create chaos, footage shows: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said video footage of recent protests in the garment sector found no involvement of ordinary workers or labour leaders. Rather, masked men infiltrated the protests and created disorder.

The home minister made the remarks at a press conference in the meeting room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Secretariat on Monday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, he held separate meetings with leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), followed by a meeting with labour leaders in the afternoon.

Referring to the video footage, Salahuddin Ahmed said a review of recordings of the past few days’ protests showed no connection with workers or labour leaders. Masked individuals who were neither workers nor involved in the wage demands had infiltrated the protests and were creating disorder on the streets, he said.

The government would take strict action against those creating disorder on roads and highways, he added.