China celebrates PLA anniversary in Dhaka, vows stronger defence ties with Bangladesh
The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka hosted a reception marking the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), with senior government, military and diplomatic officials from Bangladesh in attendance on Wednesday.
Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen hosted the event, which was attended by Defence Adviser to the Prime Minister Brig Gen AKM Shamsul Islam, Prime Minister's Adviser Md Ismail Zabiullah, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and nearly 300 guests, including senior military officers, government officials and other dignitaries, according to a press release issued by the embassy.
Speaking at the reception, Defence Attaché Senior Colonel Du Xinsheng noted that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the PLA remains dedicated to safeguarding national sovereignty and maintaining regional and global peace.
He emphasised China’s "good-neighborly and friendly policy" toward the people of Bangladesh is committed to building a China-Bangladesh community with a shared future in the new era. China is also willing to expand exchanges and cooperation with Bangladesh in defence and other sectors, he added.
Defence Adviser Brig Gen AKM Shamsul Islam praised the PLA's modernisation and the longstanding friendship between Bangladesh and China, expressing appreciation for China's support for Bangladesh's defence development.
The guests at the reception lauded the advancements of the Chinese armed forces and expressed their hopes for the continued growth of the China-Bangladesh partnership in the years ahead.