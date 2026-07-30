China celebrates PLA anniversary in Dhaka, vows stronger defence ties with Bangladesh

The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka hosted a reception marking the 99th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA), with senior government, military and diplomatic officials from Bangladesh in attendance on Wednesday.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen hosted the event, which was attended by Defence Adviser to the Prime Minister Brig Gen AKM Shamsul Islam, Prime Minister's Adviser Md Ismail Zabiullah, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and nearly 300 guests, including senior military officers, government officials and other dignitaries, according to a press release issued by the embassy.