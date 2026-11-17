Former Dhaka South mayor Sayeed Khokon arrested in Baridhara
The Special Response Battalion (SRB) has arrested Mohammad Sayeed Khokon, former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor and a leader of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned in the country.
However, it was not immediately known in which case he had been arrested.
SRB-1 arrested Sayeed Khokon from the capital’s Baridhara area at around 7:00 am today, Tuesday.
He was later handed over to the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). Shafiqul Islam, additional commissioner of the DMP’s Detective Branch, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo.
Shafiqul Islam further said SRB has handed Sayeed Khokon over to them. He faces several cases, including cases related to the anti-discrimination student movement.
He has been shown arrested in one of those cases, Shafiqul Islam added.