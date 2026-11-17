The Special Response Battalion (SRB) has arrested Mohammad Sayeed Khokon, former Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor and a leader of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned in the country.

However, it was not immediately known in which case he had been arrested.

SRB-1 arrested Sayeed Khokon from the capital’s Baridhara area at around 7:00 am today, Tuesday.