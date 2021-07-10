49 Bangladeshi migrants rescued from Mediterranean sea

According to Tunisian authorities, the rescued 49 undocumented migrants set off from Libyan coasts on 5 July for Europe. As their boat broke down 80 km off Zarzis coast three days later, the migrants boarded an oil tanker.
A team of Tunisian navy rescued and took them to Zarzis town. They were later shifted to Ben Gardane town.
Earlier on 3 July a boat carrying 43 migrants from Bangladesh, Egypt and two other countries sank at Mediterranean sea en route Italy from Libya. Tunisian Red Crescent Society feared all of the 43 perished.