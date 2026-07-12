No pension benefits for resignation before completing 25 years of service

The Appellate Division has held in a verdict that if a government employee resigns before completing a 25-year tenure of service, they will not be entitled to pension benefits.

The judgment noted that the legislature, based on wisdom and rational consideration, has enacted a provision stipulating that a government servant shall not be entitled to any benefits if they resign prior to completing the 25-year service threshold.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Justice Md. Rezaul Haque, delivered the verdict on 11 March, allowing an appeal filed by the State against a High Court judgment.