Issuing passports to Rohingya doesn’t make them Bangladeshi citizens: Foreign affairs adviser

Foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain has said that the decision to issue Bangladeshi passports to Rohingya nationals does not confer Bangladeshi citizenship upon them.

He explained that Saudi Arabia had been exerting pressure on Dhaka to renew the passports of Rohingya individuals, who had travelled to the Kingdom using Bangladeshi passports.

Speaking to journalists at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday afternoon, the adviser said that around 69,000 Rohingya had been issued Bangladeshi passports due to broader national interests, despite efforts to avoid such a decision.