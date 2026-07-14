Flood situation: Battle to survive begins as water levels recede

“I spent my entire life working tirelessly to build that house. But it was completely destroyed in an instant. Now, with my son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren, there are six of us with absolutely nowhere left to go. Everything is utterly ruined.”

These are the words of Rani Deb, a woman in her sixties. Her home is at Sughar village in Habiganj Sadar upazila. Her mud house was destroyed by the floods.

As the floodwaters began to recede, she and her family returned to their ruined homestead. However, having lost their only shelter, the family is now gripped by deep anxiety.

According to data from the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, 59 upazilas across Habiganj, Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Khagrachhari, Rangamati, and Moulvibazar have been inundated.

The true extent of the devastation is starting to become starkly apparent as the floodwaters recede in these regions. While residents have begun returning to their homes, they now face a gruelling new battle for survival.