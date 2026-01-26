Chief adviser asks armed forces to ensure a free, fair and credible election
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today directed members of the Armed Forces to exercise maximum vigilance to ensure a free, fair and credible election, describing the February 12 referendum and the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election as a critical moment for Bangladesh's democratic future.
"The referendum and the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election slated for February 12 represent an extremely critical juncture for Bangladesh's democratic future," he said.
Prof Yunus was addressing a views-exchange meeting with senior Armed Forces officers at Army Headquarters in the morning, said the chief adviser's press wing.
"At this sensitive time, the role of the Bangladesh Armed Forces is crucial in ensuring a free, fair, impartial and festive electoral environment," he added.
Expressing confidence in the Armed Forces, the chief adviser said the government remains hopeful that as a symbol of public trust they will once again carry out their assigned responsibilities with professionalism, neutrality and a strong sense of duty as demonstrated in the past.
During his address, Prof Yunus paid deep respect to the martyrs of the Great Liberation War and those who lost their lives during the July-August student-people uprising. He also expressed gratitude for the Armed Forces' contributions to maintaining peace and stability across the country.
The role, he said, played by the Armed Forces in controlling the law and order situation in the post-fascist period would remain a memorable chapter in the nation's history.
A nation, he said, long deprived of voting rights had expressed its aspiration to take responsibility for its own future through the July 2024 uprising, adding that participation in the forthcoming election would be the ultimate expression of that aspiration.
"The referendum will allow the people to express their views on shaping the future state system, while the Jatiya Sangsad election will enable them to elect suitable representatives to implement those views," the Chief Adviser said.
That's why, he said, the significance of the upcoming polls far exceeds that of any election held in the past.
Prof Yunus said that a large number of young voters will be casting their ballots for the first time, while many older citizens are returning to the polls after being deprived of their voting rights for a prolonged period.
"In this context, it is our collective responsibility to ensure a fear-free and festive voting environment for all voters," he said.
Considering the country's overall realities, the Chief Adviser said the Armed Forces would be a crucial partner in fulfilling this responsibility.
"I hope the capable, professional, neutral and people-oriented Bangladesh Armed Forces will successfully discharge this solemn duty and play the utmost supportive role in delivering a free, fair and festive election to the nation," he added.
He said that free, fair and acceptable elections form the foundation of a democratic state, adding that the administration and the Election Commission must be provided with maximum support to ensure every citizen can exercise their voting rights without fear or undue influence.
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus directed the top leadership of the Armed Forces to ensure that all decisions at the field level during the upcoming election are lawful, restrained and responsible.
He put emphasis on utmost caution so that even the slightest deviation does not undermine public trust in the electoral process.
The chief adviser said the election holds special significance as a large number of young voters and citizens long deprived of voting rights are participating. Ensuring that every citizen can exercise their franchise in a fear-free environment is a historic responsibility of the state, he added.
Calling for collective efforts, Prof Yunus urged all concerned to move forward on the path toward a peaceful, stable and democratic Bangladesh.
Referring to the Armed Forces, he said their capabilities had been neglected during a prolonged period of fascist rule. "Within a very short time, we have initiated a comprehensive change in this situation," he said.
"Since assuming office, enhancing the capabilities of the Armed Forces and making them modern and prepared to face any aggression has been one of the main priorities of the interim government," he said.
The chief adviser said initiatives are underway to establish factories for manufacturing military arms and equipment under the Armed Forces' own management to increase self-reliance and capacity.
He also said defence cooperation memoranda have already been signed with the Netherlands and Malaysia, while processes are underway to sign similar agreements with several other countries, including Italy, Japan and Thailand.
Once these memoranda are signed, the capabilities and operational efficiency of the Armed Forces will increase significantly, Prof Yunus said, expressing hope that future elected governments will continue these initiatives to further strengthen the Armed Forces.
Earlier, upon his arrival at the Helmet Auditorium at Army Headquarters, the Chief Adviser was received by Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Nazmul Hassan, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan and Armed Forces Division Principal Staff Officer Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan.
Senior officers of the Army, Navy and Air Force and invited guests were present at the meeting.