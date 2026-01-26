Chief adviser asks armed forces to ensure a free, fair and credible election

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today directed members of the Armed Forces to exercise maximum vigilance to ensure a free, fair and credible election, describing the February 12 referendum and the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election as a critical moment for Bangladesh's democratic future.

"The referendum and the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election slated for February 12 represent an extremely critical juncture for Bangladesh's democratic future," he said.

Prof Yunus was addressing a views-exchange meeting with senior Armed Forces officers at Army Headquarters in the morning, said the chief adviser's press wing.

"At this sensitive time, the role of the Bangladesh Armed Forces is crucial in ensuring a free, fair, impartial and festive electoral environment," he added.

Expressing confidence in the Armed Forces, the chief adviser said the government remains hopeful that as a symbol of public trust they will once again carry out their assigned responsibilities with professionalism, neutrality and a strong sense of duty as demonstrated in the past.